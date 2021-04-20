Watford won 1-0 away at Norwich City in the Championship this evening.

Norwich City hosted Watford in their first game since confirming their promotion into the Premier League. Daniel Farke won’t have been impressed by his side’s 3-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth last time out but they started brightly against Watford.

They had a few chances in the opening 20 minutes falling to Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell from a free-kick, but they couldn’t really test Daniel Bachmann in the Watford goal.

Watford though would have the first goal-scoring opportunity of the first-half when Ismaila Sarr cut onto his left inside the box, with Tim Krul putting the effort behind at the near post.

Krul became gradually busier in the first half with two fired efforts from Ken Sema and then Sarr on the rebound forcing a fine double save.

After the restart, Watford started equally as emphatic and after 10 minutes of the second half, they would have a deserved lead through Dan Gosling, who had a number of chances before converting this one.

Joao Pedro managed to squeeze a ball towards the back post where Gosling was waiting to tap home.

The final third of the game would be end-to-end, as was the rest of the encounter, but Watford would prove resolute in the face of Norwich City’s fearsome front-line.

Xisco Munoz’s side claimed a hugely important three points tonight – they now find themselves just five points behind Norwich City, with Brentford drawing at home to Cardiff City tonight and falling 10 points behind the top two.