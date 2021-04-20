Swansea City manager Steve Cooper – who has been linked to all of Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur this season – is ‘very interested’ in the England U21 job, reports Football League World.

Cooper has enjoyed another solid showing in the Championship with Swansea City. The Welshman in his second season at the club has them poised to clinch another top-six spot, with their hopes of promotion much more profound this time round.

But the Swans boss’ performance has made him the target of several Premier League clubs throughout the course of the campaign – he was strongly linked with Crystal Palace back in February, and was loosely linked to replace under-fire manager Steve Bruce at Newcastle United last month.

After Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur sacking yesterday, Cooper has also come into contention to replace him. The links have surprised a lot of Spurs and Swansea fans and now Football League World have added another twist to the saga, claiming that Cooper is ‘very interested’ in the England U21 job.

It comes after Aidy Boothroyd’s departure was confirmed earlier this month and given Cooper’s pedigree working within the England youth ranks prior to taking over at Swansea, reports linking him with the England U21 role last month were unsurprising.

A lot for Cooper and for Swansea City fans to take in. But the report goes on to explain how Cooper is fully focused on the task at hand in South Wales – his side go in action against QPR later tonight.