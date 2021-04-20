According to Last Word on Sports, forgotten Watford man Stipe Perica is likely to consider a permanent move away from Vicarage Road this summer.

Stipe Perica has not played for Watford in the last eight games. Prior to his six minute cameo against Wycombe Wanderers in the 2-0 victory, he was subject to similar minutes from the substitutes bench.

He has only played a full 90 minutes on one occasion so far in the Championship, in what was his second and last start for the club in the division.

The Croatian striker has been used very sporadically due to a number of high quality forwards being ahead of him in the pecking order. The likes of club captain Troy Deeney, Andre Gray, Joao Pedro and Isaac Success have all been used in his place so far this season.

But the report speculates on the future of Perica. Last Word on Sports state that his long-term future at Watford is ‘unlikely’, although that could all depend whether they are promoted or they remain in the second tier.

They go on to say that a loan deal does not look to be on the table and that a permanent deal would suit all parties instead. A move back to Udinese ‘would not be a shock’ and previous Watford manager Vladimir Ivic, who preferred the striker to new boss Xisco Munoz, could snap up Perica if he finds a new club.

After impressing on loan at Mouscron in Belgium last season, scoring seven goals in 15 games, there is also the possibility that clubs in the Belgian First Division A could take a punt on the 25-year-old according to the report.