As discussed on The72 earlier today, Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has a tried and test transfer model of signing players he has previously managed at other clubs.

Middlesbrough are looking to sign new players this summer. They are out of the running to achieve a place in the Championship play-offs this season and Warnock has spoken about the need for an overhaul in the transfer window if they are to get into the top six next season.

He has already brought in Nathaniel Mendez-Laing who he spent time alongside at Cardiff City. Here are five more players that he has previously managed that could sign for Middlesbrough for free:

Kadeem Harris (Winger – Played for Warnock at Cardiff City between 2016-2019)

There is the potential that four wingers could leave Middlesbrough this summer and so it is no surprise that there have been rumours linking Kadeem Harris with a move to the club.

Wayne Hennessey (Goalkeeper – Played for Warnock at Crystal Palace in 2014)

With Marcus Bettinelli and Jordan Archer both expected to leave the Riverside indefinitely, Boro will be looking to sign a new ‘keeper and 95-time Wales international Hennessey would be a reliable shot-stopper.

Martin Kelly (Centre-back – Played for Warnock at Crystal Palace in 2014)

Another player who is set to be without a club after June is Martin Kelly. The 30-year-old is behind a lot of other defenders in the pecking order at Selhurst Park and could drop down a division to reunite with his former Palace boss.

Junior Hoilett (Winger – Played for Warnock at QPR in 2015 and Cardiff City between 2016-2019)

Hoilett has been a go-to man for the current-Boro boss in the past. He has played for the veteran manager for two clubs and is available for free this summer.

Dwight Gayle (Striker – Played for Warnock at Crystal Palace in 2014)

There are various reports circulating that Gayle has been offered a new long-term contract at Newcastle although nothing has been confirmed as of yet. The striker is a potent goalscorer at Championship level and he is exactly the sort of player Middlesbrough are looking for.