Speaking to London News Online, Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said the club are continuing talks with defender Scott Malone over an extended deal.

Malone has been a big hit at The Den since coming in on loan prior to the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 30-year-old has starred on the left-hand side for Gary Rowett’s Millwall side. The Derby County loan ace has featured as a left-back and left-wing back, playing in 39 games across all competitions. In the process, Malone has chipped in with five goals and three assists.

With Malone available for nothing at the end of the season, the Lions have declared their interest in reuniting with the defender on a long-term basis in the summer transfer window.

Now, an insight into the talks has been provided.

Millwall boss Rowett has confirmed talks are still ongoing over a permanent deal for Malone. However, he insisted that there is no rush ahead of the summer. Speaking to London News Online, he said:

“Scott is one that we’re still in discussion with. I’ve been quite consistent in that he is one we’d like to keep for longer.

“But no one is ever really in a massive rush until the summer and until we start looking like we’re coming back for pre-season.”

With talks ongoing, it awaits to be seen if the relevant parties can come to an agreement over terms for a summer reunion.

Malone previously spent two and a half years at The Den from July 2012 to January 2015. Combined with this season’s contributions, the former England youth international has played 110 times for Millwall, scoring 10 goals and laying on seven assists.