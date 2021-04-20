Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock is already looking ahead to next season.

With their hopes of achieving a place in the Championship top six impossible, Middlesbrough are hoping to sign some new recruits in the summer transfer window to fulfil their ultimate goal.

A club of Middlesbrough’s stature will expect to be challenging at the top of the table and given Neil Warnock’s credentials, he will expect the same.

In his illustrious career he has masterminded three play-offs out of the Championship and up into the Premier League. First with Sheffield United in 2006, then with Queens Park Rangers in 2011 before doing so with Cardiff City in 2018.

In his spells in charge of QPR and Cardiff, he stuck to a particular transfer model, in which he would sign players who he had worked with at previous clubs.

At QPR he brought in Paddy Kenny, Clint Hill and Shaun Derry, and at Cardiff he signed Lee Camp, Greg Halford and Junior Hoilett.

He has already acquired the services of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing this season at Middlesbrough, having worked with the player in South Wales. Although it hasn’t necessarily gone to plan, with the winger having not been fully fit since arriving on Deadline Day in February.

Given how he knows these players perform and what sort of characters they are is a huge bonus for any manager. Rather than taking a punt on players that you do not know personally, or how they will fit in or adapt, Warnock could again reunite with former co-workers this summer.