Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has told Football Insider that the Blades ‘need someone like’ Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock.

Warnock was in charge of Sheffield United from 1999 to 2007. He made his managerial name at Bramall Lane having guided them into the Premier League back in 2006.

Since, he’s had spells with all of Crystal Palace, QPR, Leeds United, Rotherham United, Cardiff City and now Middlesbrough, winning promotion with QPR and Cardiff.

This season has become a struggle for the 72-year-old though, whose Middlesbrough side have slumped down to 11th-place in the Championship table.

But speaking to Football Insider, his trusted stopper Kenny suggested Warnock might be the ideal man to replace Chris Wilder.

They need to get the manager situation sorted. Someone who has got a good track record, who’s got promotions under his belt already, that’s exactly what they need. Someone like Neil Warnock, another Chris Wilder-type manager who can motivate people. You can never say never with Neil. Sheffield United need someone like him who has been there, done that and bought the t-shirt. But they might well go down the route of signing a younger manager.

With four defeats from their last five outings, Middlesbrough now find themselves 14-points outside the top-six, mathematically confirming them to another season in the Championship.

At one point they looked good to snatch a spot in the play-offs but tempers have seemingly started to flare among Warnock and his squad, with a big summer overhaul looking likely.

A move to Sheffield United however does not seem likely. The Blades are returning to the Championship next season and whilst they have good memories of Warnock, the club’s hierarchy seem to be considering younger, more innovative coaches.