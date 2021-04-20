Swansea City are facing a crucial few weeks in their bid for promotion into the Premier League, with a six-point gap to make up to 2nd-place Watford.

Swansea City sit in 3rd for their Championship clash v QPR tonight. Steve Cooper’s side looked good to go on and claim 2nd after a resurgent festive period, but four-straight defeats through March running into this month has set them well back in their bid for automatic promotion.

Instead, it looks as though the Swans will have to settle for the play-offs. It’d be a second consecutive top-six finish for Cooper in what is only his second season at the club. Either way, the summer ahead could see a lot of changes at the Liberty Stadium.

Here we look at three potential transfer dealings and scenarios that could come up at Swansea City this summer:

Swans in the race for Humphrys

The72 reported earlier in the month that a host of Championship teams were weighing up a summer move for Rochdale striker Stephen Humphrys. Since, we’ve learned that Swansea City have also joined the race.

He remains fully focused on helping his side fend off relegation into League Two this season and so any transfer talks would likely have to wait until summer. But after netting 10 goals in his 25 League One outings, he’s become a sought after name.

Cooper’s style of play would accommodate Humphrys’ physical and fast-paced nature, and it could yet prove a shrewd bit of business for Swansea.

Ayew staying or Ayew going?

The 31-year-old has had another prolific season in front of goal for Swansea – he’s one away from matching his record of 16 Championship goals from the last campaign.

His contract is out at the end of the season though and with a promotion bid in the making, renewal talks have seemingly hit a standstill – so much so that it seems unclear whether Swansea will renew his stay.

Earning more than £80,000-a-week according to reports, failing to achieve promotion once again could see the club cut ties with the Ghanaian.

London calling for Cooper?

After Tottenham Hotspur’s sacking of Jose Mourinho, Cooper has become a surprise candidate to take over at White Hart Lane.

It’s the third Premier League club that the Welshman has been linked to this season, having had distant links to Newcastle United and more strongly Crystal Palace.

Amid the growing interest in his services, TEAMtalk reported at the start of the month that Cooper was ‘demanding a significant pay rise’ on his current contract.

Given their place in the table, how they’ve fallen out of automatic promotion contention and the persisting interest in him from the Premier League, it could leave the club with some difficult, and potentially expensive decisions to make in the summer.