In an interview which appears in The Yorkshire Post, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has given his backing to his Rotherham United counterpart Paul Warne.

Rotherham United host Middlesbrough in the Championship on Wednesday evening as they attempt to edge closer to safety. Going into the game the Millers are 22nd in the table but they do have two games in hand and are just four points behind Derby County above them in 21st.

There is still the possibility of relegation looming over the Rotherham players and coaching staff’s heads. But if that scenario did come to fruition Neil Warnock believes that Paul Warne should remain in charge regardless of which division they find themselves in next season.

“I don’t think there is anybody better than him for Rotherham. Whatever happens this season,” he said.

“You need someone like that who is Rotherham through and through who knows what he is doing.

“Paul was my fitness lad and what an incredible, lovely young man. I hope they stay up.”

Warnock was manager of Rotherham at the end of the 2015-16 campaign and masterminded ‘the great escape’. Having taken over in February he oversaw 16 games at the helm. His side won six, drew six and lost just four, retaining their Championship status in the process.

The veteran manager then went on to manage Cardiff City before taking over at Middlesbrough after Jonathan Woodgate’s sacking.

Middlesbrough will be hoping to end their five game winless run when they travel to Rotherham in midweek. They will be looking to improve on their performance in the reverse fixture where Warne’s side beat Boro three goals to nil. Goals from Matt Crooks, a penalty from Michael Smith and a last minute effort from Ryan Giles separated the two sides back in January earlier this year.