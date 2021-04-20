Speaking to Luton Today, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has moved to dismiss links with Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell.

Reports emerged on Tuesday claiming the Motherwell midfielder is attracting interest from the Hatters ahead of the summer transfer window.

Campbell is no stranger to Championship interest, with Millwall heavily linked with a move in January. The Daily Record says the out of contract 22-year-old is on Luton Town’s radar as they prepare for next season.

The midfielder could be a shrewd acquisition for any potential suitors this summer.

Campbell has been a mainstay in Motherwell’s starting 11 since coming through their youth academy and, as it stands, his contract will expiring at the end of this season.

However, despite the possibility of a bargain deal, the recently linked Luton Town are not interested in signing Campbell.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones confirmed the club’s stance regarding a potential move for the Scottish U21 international. Speaking to Luton Today, here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“No, not at all.

“It’s wrong of me to speak of anyone else’s players and the boy is at Motherwell. I know Graham (Alexander, Well manager) very well, but no, no interest in that.

“People will talk, people will try to generate interest.”

With Luton’s “interest” denied, it will be interesting to see if any of their Championship rivals pursue a summer deal for Campbell.

The Glasgow-born midfielder has spent his entire career with the Well, playing 165 times for the club. In the process, the combative midfielder has chipped in with 16 goals and nine assists, starring in a defensive midfield role.