Watford face a pivotal summer regardless of how they finish this Championship season, with some potentially important transfer scenarios to address.

Watford currently sit in 2nd-place of the Championship going into tonight’s game at newly-promoted Norwich City, who have an eight-point lead at the top of the Championship table.

A win for the Hornets could see them pull nine points clear of 3rd-place Swansea City who host QPR, potentially leaving Xisco Munoz’s side with a chance to clinch promotion when they host Millwall at the weekend.

Heading into the summer transfer window, Munoz will either be bolstering his squad to go for Championship promotion once again, or gearing up for what’ll be a tough campaign in the Premier League.

Here we look at three potential transfer deals that could happen at Vicarage Road in the summer months:

West Ham to solve ‘striker crisis’ with £30million Sarr?

David Moyes was desperate to bring in a suitable replacement for Sebastian Haller in the January transfer window. He was linked to a host of players including the likes of Blackburn Rovers’ Adam Armstrong and Sarr, with Brentford’s Ivan Toney having been strongly linked since.

The Sun reported in the winter transfer window that West Ham were weighing up a £30million move for the Watford man. He’d remain at Vicarage Road of course and and has since said he’s happy at Watford – for the time being.

A summer move might be on the cards regardless of promotion. But Watford could hold out for closer to their summer valuation of £40million, which might fend off unwanted suitors yet again.

Leicester City back in for Chalobah?

Deadline day was a fairly nervy one for Watford. Leicester City struck up late interest in Nathaniel Chalobah and after Dan Gosling signed, many expected Watford to allow Chalobah to head for Leicester.

But the Hornets retained Chalobah as well, and he and Sarr have both been pivotal in the club’s surge into 2nd since the turn of the year.

With the summer ahead though, Brendan Rodgers could well come back in for Chalobah having not managed to plug the gaps in midfield – expect Watford to slap another heavy price tag on their man if they do.

Old boy Young back to Watford?

Former Hornet Ashley Young was linked with a return to Watford earlier this month. The 35-year-old left Watford for Aston Villa way back in the 2006/07 season and The Sun say he’s ‘mulling’ over his future.

His Inter contract is out in the summer – he’s said to have offers from England and from elsewhere abroad, and Inter are reportedly in favour of triggering a one-year extension on his stay.

A return to Watford would surely be a fitting end to what’s proved an illustrious career. He’s shown no signs of slowing down in Italy having featured 22 times in Serie A this season and could yet have some Premier League years left in him – wages would be the obvious issue here though.