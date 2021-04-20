National League North side Spennymoor Town have confirmed the appointment of former Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland man Tommy Miller as their new manager.

Miller has been acting as the Moors’ caretaker manager following the departure of Jason Ainsley in December.

Prior to the season’s curtailment, the 42-year-old guided Spennymoor Town to a three-game unbeaten streak. Now, it has been confirmed that Miller will take up the role as manager on a full-time basis.

The retired midfielder has been with the National League North side since 2016, taking up a coaching role after announcing his retirement from professional football.

Upon the announcement, the former Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland midfielder outlined his “simple” philosophy. Here’s what he had to say:

“The philosophy is simple for me. Winning football.

“Each game is different and each one brings its own challenges, so we have to be well prepared and be willing to fight for each other in order to reach our targets in what is a very competitive division.”

During his playing career, Miller was a mainstay in the Football League, also making 37 Premier League appearances.

After coming through Hartlepool United’s academy, Miller joined Ipswich Town. His first stint with the Tractor Boys lasted four years and returned for a second spell in 2007. Overall, the midfielder played over 200 times for Ipswich, netting 43 goals.

In 2005, Miller left Ipswich to join Sunderland, where he would spend the next two years. With the Black Cats, he played 34 times, also enduring a short stint on loan with Preston North End.

After his second spell at Portman Road, Sheffield Wednesday moved to bring Miller in for two seasons. He notched up 12 goals in 60 games for the Hillsborough side before his departure.