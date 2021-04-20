As reported by Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock launched a tirade against his players following a string of poor performances.

Middlesbrough slumped to their fourth defeat in their last five games as they took on Queens Park Rangers at the Riverside on Saturday. The 2-1 means it is mathematically impossible to reach the play-offs, although Warnock had already dismissed the possibility weeks prior.

But if their form continues the way it is going there is the chance they may not even finish in the top half of the Championship table.

They take on Rotherham United on Wednesday evening. They lost the reverse fixture 3-0 at home and will be looking to enact revenge on Paul Warne’s side. The Millers are in desperate need of points going into the final run-in and will no doubt be up for the game.

Warnock launched a tirade against his players going into the game, saying they need to improve and quick.

“Other teams will be thinking ‘bloody hell they’re playing Middlesbrough, they don’t win games now’,” he said candidly.

“I can’t see us beating anybody if we keep making mistakes or not taking chances that you should take on a Sunday league pitch.

“Rotherham will be quite confident and others will look at it and think exactly the same.”

He went on to label his side ‘terrible’ and ‘a disgrace’, given the defensive performances of late.

“I still think it’s possible we can score quite a few goals, but it’s been terrible the goals we’ve conceded in the last four games, it’s been a disgrace really.”

Middlesbrough have conceded the second-most amount of goals in the top half of the division. They are behind only Queens Park Rangers in that respect. Their goals for column isn’t too great either, with Warnock’s side scoring the third-lowest amount of goals in the top half.

They will be hoping to finish the season strongly and build on this season next time around. Warnock is already looking towards the up and coming campaign where he will be eyeing a record breaking ninth promotion of his illustrious career.