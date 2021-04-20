Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael has lashed out at recent reports of a European Super League, ahead of his side’s Championship clash v Huddersfield Town tomorrow night.

Yesterday morning, it was reported that the Premier League’s ‘big six’ had agreed to join a European Super League consisting of six other teams from around Europe, with plans for three more ‘founding members’.

The news has been met by critics from almost every corner of the footballing world and now Barnsley manager Ismael is the latest to state his dismay at the proposal.

Valerien Ismael's pre-Huddersfield press conference is underway via Zoom. On Super League: "I was surprised and shocked… It is not in the values of football which are togetherness and closeness. To go your own way in a pandemic, is a bad sign. I am completely against it". — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) April 20, 2021

The likes of James Milner has publicly shared his view that the league shouldn’t go ahead, with his Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also hitting out.

Reporters, pundits and players have all shared thoughts and more will start to do so as it gains pace – plans are to start the European Super League as soon as possible.

One of the main queries of the Super League is what will happen to the ‘big six’ and any others that follow suit.

Those teams who’ve signed up for the Super League face expulsion from the Premier League and they could in turn be replaced by teams from the Championship, with them replaced by teams in League One and so on.

It presents an infinite amount of questions but generally, the footballing community is largely against the move.

As for Barnsley, they face another tricky, and another must-win game away at Huddersfield Town tomorrow night – the Tykes sit in 6th-place of the Championship table heading to West Yorkshire.