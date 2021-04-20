Former Swansea City and QPR defender Angel Rangel has announced his retirement from football, it has been confirmed.

🦢 Ahead of tonight’s trip to his former club @SwansOfficial … 𝗔𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹 🥺#QPR pic.twitter.com/Ae94zHKwee — QPR FC (@QPR) April 20, 2021

The Spanish full-back cut a popular figure with both Swansea City and QPR. He spent the majority of his senior career playing in England, becoming a favourite amongst supporters.

Angel Rangel has been without a club since last summer when his deal with the Rs came to an end. Now, it has been confirmed that he will not be making a return to the game.

Swansea and QPR face each other later today and ahead of the game, Rangel announced via the club’s official media channels that his playing days have come to an end.

The 38-year-old told the Swans’ official club website that he will now hold conversations with his previous coaches and look to secure his coaching badges as he prepares for his post-playing career.

After it looked as though he was set to continue playing, Rangel revealed a conversation with his son made him realise it was time to end his playing career. He said:

“I was ready to go back to train with QPR. But, my youngest – he’s 10 – said he missed me, and I was his best friend. That broke my heart. I’ve been away from home for three years, so I just thought what am I doing? I’m 38, just enjoy family time.”

After spending the early days of his career in Spain, Rangel moved to the UK in 2007. He linked up with Swansea, where he would spend the next 11 years and go on to become a firm favourite.

The right-back played 374 times for the club, helping the Jacks rise from League One to the Premier League.

Following his departure, Rangel was snapped up by QPR, remaining there for two years. The Sant Carles de la Rapita-born defender notched up 41 appearances for Rangers, netting two goals and laying on two assists.