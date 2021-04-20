In an interview with the club’s official website, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has confirmed that winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing will miss Boro’s next two games because of injury.

Mendez-Laing has been used sporadically for Middlesbrough since signing for the club on Deadline Day in February earlier this year. He had not played a minute of professional football since September and it has been a struggle regaining full fitness.

This has ultimately taken it’s toll on the winger who is now out nursing an injury. He has missed Middlesbrough’s last two games against Barnsley and Queens Park Rangers and manager Neil Warnock confirmed he will miss the next two fixtures for definite.

However, he is hoping to be able to have the 28-year-old back in contention before the end of the campaign.

“Mendez is a way off yet,” he said.

“He’ll not been involved in the next two. We might be able to get a game out of him before the end of the season – I honestly don’t know at the moment.

“He could play a part in Luton and Wycombe.”

He joins a long list of Middlesbrough absentees. Dael Fry, Marcus Tavernier, Sam Morsy, Anfernee Dijksteel, and Marcus Browne are all likely to miss the rest of the season through injury.

His contract was terminated in September at former club Cardiff City due to a serious breach of contract and was given a lifeline by his ex-manager Warnock. He arrived on a free transfer until the end of the season and it is not yet known whether he will be offered a new contract.

He is one of many who are nearing the conclusion of their current deals at Middlesbrough.

Along with Mendez-Laing, Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher, Jordan Archer, and Marvin Johnson will become free agents if no extensions are offered, whereas loanees Marcus Bettinelli, Neeskens Kebano, and Yannick Bolasie will return to their parent clubs Fulham and Everton in the Premier League respectively.