Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Lincoln City are interested in Stockport County’s Macauley Southam-Hales, according to a report by Football Insider.

The National League man is attracting plenty of interest from the Football League ahead of the summer.

Southam-Hales, who is 25 years old, has had an impressive season in the fifth tier with Stockport County.

He joined the Hatters last summer and has since made 21 appearances for them in all competitions.

Southam-Hales started his career in the academy at Cardiff City but left the Bluebirds as a youngster in 2017. He was snapped up by Barry Town and spent two years with the Welsh club before earning a move to Fleetwood Town.

However, he struggled for first-team opportunities in League One and played just twice before he was loaned out to Hartlepool United last season.

Stockport then swooped in after his spell with the Pools and he has turned out to be an inspired signing for the North West club.

Hull raided Edgeley Park last year for young defender Festus Arthur and could now move for Southam-Hales as they weigh up potential summer targets.

The Tigers are on the brink of promotion from League One and could seal their return to the Championship tonight with a win over Sunderland and other results going their way.

Huddersfield Town and Lincoln City have also been credited with an interest in Southam-Hales and it will be interesting to see if anyone makes a move for him over the coming months.



