Speaking to Hampshire Live, Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has moved to heap praise on Swindon Town playmaker Jack Payne amid links with the 26-year-old playmaker.

The former Huddersfield Town ace has been linked with a move away from the Robins this summer. Payne is reportedly attracting interest from the Championship and League One as he enters the final year of his deal.

Barnsley, Portsmouth, Doncaster Rovers and MK Dons are all said to be eyeing up a deal for the Swindon Town ace this summer.

Swindon sit at the bottom of the League One table and Payne could be heading for the exit door this summer.

The London-born ace has plenty of suitors ahead of the transfer window, one of which is the earlier mentioned Pompey. Now, manager Danny Cowley has moved to heap praise on his former player.

Speaking to Hampshire Live, the Portsmouth boss lauded Payne for his “infections energy” and “good technical ability” on show during his time with Lincoln City. Here’s what he had to say:

“Jack Payne, a boy we know from Lincoln.

“We loved Jack at Lincoln, brilliant for us. He had such an infectious energy and enthusiasm as well as some good technical ability.”

Featuring in attacking midfield, central midfield and out on the right-wing, Payne has chipped in with four goals and six assists across all competitions this season.

The Swindon man has plenty of experience at League One and League Two level. He also spent a season in the Championship with Huddersfield, netting two goals and providing two assists in 23 games.