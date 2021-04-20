Former Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been named as Tottenham Hotspur’s Interim Head Coach until the end of the season, as announced by their official club website.

Tottenham Hotspur have turned to him following Jose Mourinho’s sacking yesterday.

Mason, who is 29 years old, will be assisted by former Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town boss Chris Powell.

Spurs’ chairman Daniel Levy said: “We have great belief in this squad of talented players. We have a cup final and six Premier League games ahead of us and we shall now focus all our energies on achieving a strong finish to the season.”

Mason started his career at Tottenham and went on to play 70 times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away at Yeovil Town, Doncaster Rovers, Millwall, Lorient and Swindon Town.

He was lured away from North London on a permanent basis by Hull City in 2016 for a fee of around £13 million. He played 20 times for the Tigers before being forced to retire after sustaining a serious head injury in a Premier League fixture against Chelsea.

Mason has since delved into the coaching world and re-joined Tottenham in 2018. He has since moved up the ranks and has now been handed a big opportunity with their first-team.

He will take charge of Spurs until the end of the campaign and it will be interesting to see how he does. His first game is tomorrow against Southampton.