Sheffield Wednesday have put all contract talks with their players on hold for the time being.

There are a number of Sheffield Wednesday players out of contract this summer, including Kadeem Harris.

Harris, who is 27 years old, has been linked with a move to the likes of Watford, Stoke City and Middlesbrough this summer when his deal at Hillsborough expires, as reported by The Telegraph.

The fact that Sheffield Wednesday have placed all negotiations over new contracts on the back burner could pave the way for other Championship sides to swoop in.

Harris joined the Owls in 2019 and has since made 84 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with three goals and eight assists.

The Londoner started his career at Wycombe Wanderers and rose up through the youth ranks with the Chairboys before breaking into their first-team as a youngster.

Cardiff City then came calling in 2012 and he spent seven years on the books at the Welsh side.

He played 79 games for the Bluebirds during his time at the Cardiff City Stadium and also had loan spells away at Brentford and Barnsley.

Harris left when his contract expired two years ago and was snapped up by Sheffield Wednesday by Steve Bruce.

He has proven to be a useful addition to their squad and has enjoyed plenty of game time in South Yorkshire. However, his long-term future there currently hangs in the balance with Stoke, Middlesbrough and Watford linked.

