Tottenham Hotspur parted ways with Jose Mourinho last night – the Portuguese manager lasted 17-months in the job.

It was timely, but also untimely given the shock announcement of Tottenham Hotspur’s signing to the European Super League.

The club were quick to refute any claims linking the two events and soon after, a managerial shortlist has seemingly been drawn up.

The Telegraph reported that RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann was a leading contender but reports have since ruled him out of a move to North London, leaving the likes of Gareth Southgate, Roberto Martinez and Cooper in contention.

Of the those three, Cooper’s name definitely sticks out as the most inexperienced and likely the least favoured candidate among Spurs fans.

He’s not even completed his second season in charge of Swansea City yet this campaign has seen him linked with a number of Premier League clubs, with Crystal Palace and Newcastle United having been touted, and now Spurs.

But there’s a reason why these clubs are looking into the Swansea City boss – he brings something to the table that very few managers can.

Certain managers are famed for certain aspects of their game, and Cooper’s is his knowledge and vast array of connections when it comes to up and coming British footballers.

He landed the Swansea City job off the back of his successes with the England U17 squad, guiding the side to U17 World Cup glory in 2017.

Since arriving in South Wales, the Welshman has called in favours from various Premier League clubs, taking in Freddie Woodman on loan for two seasons running, Marc Guehi as well, with the likes of Conor Gallagher and Rhian Brewster prevailing on loan at the club since his appointment.

Spurs are in a position now where they’re stuck with a rising wage bill and very little to show for it. They need a manager with fresh ideas to compliment what needs to be a whole new strategy from the club – regardless of European Super League football or not.

Cooper’s name might be batted away early on when discussing the Spurs job. But Daniel Levy has his name on paper for a reason and as unlikely as it seems at this point, and perhaps premature in Cooper’s career too, it’s a move which on that same piece of paper makes all the sense.