Charlton Athletic take on Plymouth Argyle away tonight as they look to boost their hopes of making the Play-Offs.

Nigel Adkins is still unbeaten since taking over Charlton Athletic last month from Lee Bowyer.

His side drew 0-0 at home to Ipswich Town last time out and will be looking to bounce back with a win over Plymouth this evening.

Francis Drake…

Adkins has taken to Twitter this morning whilst taking in the Plymouth scenery on his morning walk and talking about Francis Drake (see tweet below).

Charlton are two points off the top six with games in hand on Oxford United and Portsmouth above them, meaning they still have a very strong chance of booking a place in Play-Offs between now and the end of the season.

Quotes…

Adkins has told their official club website: “We know we’ve got tough games, every game is going to be tough. Sometimes you need that little bit of fortune as you go.

“What we’ve got to do now is take care of business now as best as we can and get ready for a very tough game away at Plymouth. It is going to be tough but we’ve got a positive momentum about ourselves and we’ve got to keep that going.”

Team news…

Conor Washington and Chuks Aneke have both returned to training this week for the London club but tonight may come too soon for the striking pair. They will also make a late fitness check on Chelsea loan man Ian Maatsen after he sat out in the last game.

Here is a predicted line-up for the Addicks –

Ben Amos, Adam Matthews, Jason Pearce, Ryan Innis, Ben Purrington, Alex Gilbey, Darren Pratley, Jake Forster-Caskey, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Jayden Stockley, Liam Millar.

Who will win?