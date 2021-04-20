Brighton are set to renew Christian Walton’s contract and subsequently sell him on in the summer, reports Football Insider – both Luton Town and Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with the 25-year-old.

Football Insider report that Brighton have the option to extend Walton’s deal by a further year and that they are expected to do so, with Walton looking for first-team football ahead of next season.

Walton hasn’t featured in the Premier League for the Seagulls this terms having fallen down to third-choice goalkeeper, following a season-long loan spell at Blackburn Rovers last season.

He featured in all 46 of Rovers’ Championship outings but split opinion, with links to Luton Town and Sheffield Wednesday emerging this campaign.

The Athletic tipped Luton Town with an interest back in December with Football Insider crediting Sheffield Wednesday back in November.

Neither side would make a January move. Now though, it looks like Walton will be dropping back down into the Football League in search of more game time.

For either Luton or Wednesday, Walton could prove a shrewd signing – although he struggled in patches at Ewood Park last time round, he remains a relatively young goalkeeper and with only the one-year left on his Brighton contract, the club might consider a cut-price sale.

Nathan Jones has predominantly opted for Simon Sluga in the Hatters goal, whilst Darren Moore has chopped and changed between Keiren Westwood and Joe Wildsmith.

There’ll likely be more suitors come the summer transfer window and depending on how Sheffield Wednesday’s season finishes, they might yet return for Walton.