Writing in his weekly predictions column on Sky Sports, pundit David Prutton gave his say on what he believes the outcome will be when Rotherham United take on Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening.

Rotherham United go into the game in 22nd and in desperate need of points in order to retain their Championship status for another season. They are currently four points from safety but do have two games in hand on Derby County above them.

Middlesbrough are in 11th position in the table and are on a winless run of five games. Neil Warnock’s side have lost four and drawn one in that time and their season looks to be fizzling out quickly.

David Prutton predicted that both sides’ inconsistent form of late will result in a 1-1 draw at the AESSEAL New York Stadium in midweek. The two sides face off in front of the Sky Sports cameras and the home side certainly have a lot more riding on the game than the visitors.

The pundit believes that Rotherham’s fixture congestion has taken it’s toll on Paul Warne’s side slightly. But they will be looking to win this game as best as they can.

The Millers will take heart from their previous meeting with Middlesbrough. They won 3-0 at the Riverside earlier in the season with goals from Matt Crooks, Michael Smith, and Ryan Giles separating the two sides back in January.

Boro will hope to learn from their mistakes and win the game to ensure a top half finish come the end of the season.