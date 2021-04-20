Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Joey Pelupessy has interest coming from the Netherlands and the Championship.

Pelupessy’s agent has told Dutch media outlet Tubantia that the Dutchman is not short of interest going into the final weeks of his Sheffield Wednesday contract.

The 27-year-old has proved a contested figure at the club this season but has still recorded 34 Championship appearances so far.

Tubantia (via Sport Witness) go on to claim that Sheffield Wednesday have ‘forbidden’ players to speak to the press this week, with Darren Moore’s side currently sitting in 23rd-place of the Championship table.

But Pelupessy’s agent Revien Kanhai has leaked some interesting transfer gossip. He told Tubantia:

There is interest in Joey. From, among others, the Netherlands and from the English Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday host Blackburn Rovers tonight in another must-win game for the Owls. Last weekend’s draw v Bristol City sees them seven points behind Derby County in 21st, who travel to Preston North End tonight.

The situation at Hillsborough has become perilous. With four games of their season remaining they now look destined for relegation into League One, and destined to lose a host of players in the summer.

Pelupessy is just one of a number of players whose contract expires in the summer. Despite leading a contested campaign in the Wednesday midfield, he’s gradually started to win fans over for his energy and work-rate in the middle of the park.

Whether he’s done enough to warrant a new deal though, and whether he’d want to stay at Sheffield Wednesday remains another question.