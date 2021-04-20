Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has become a shock contender to take over at Tottenham Hotspur, following Jose Mourinho’s sacking yesterday.

Cooper has enjoyed his second full season in charge of Swansea City, having them sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table with four game of the season remaining.

He snatched a late spot in the top six last time round and could yet snatch a late spot in the top two this season.

His form in the Swans dugout though has made him a contender for a number of jobs this season – he was loosely linked with Newcastle United, and more strongly to Crystal Palace as well. But links to Spurs might be the most surprising.

The club parted ways with former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Mourinho yesterday, after 17-months at the helm, and controversially after news broke of the European Super League of which Spurs are a founding member.

A report from The Telegraph listed the candidates coming up on Spurs’ shortlist, which includes the likes England boss Gareth Southgate, and Fulham manager Scott Parker:

Other possible contenders include the England manager Gareth Southgate and his Belgium counterpart Roberto Martinez, formerly of Everton. The club are admirers of Fulham manager and former player Scott Parker. So too Swansea City manager Steve Cooper.

Swansea and Spurs fans might be surprised to see Cooper on the list of potential Mourinho replacements.

He remains a young manager and whilst he’s shown a lot of potential in South Wales, with his previous in the England youth set-up as well, there’s still a lot of patches in his management.

Most Swansea fans will tell you that Cooper can often be quite stubborn in his tactics and team selections, with in-game substitutions often leaving fans frustrated.

But a young manager he remains and if he can finish the season off strongly with Swansea, and hopefully take them into the top flight, he’ll cement his name and one of Britain’s best up and coming managers.