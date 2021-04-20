Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has not ruled out a return for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp, who’s spent this season on loan at Carrow Road.

Skipp, 20, has been a revelation on loan at Norwich City this season. He’s so far featured in all 42 of Norwich’s Championship games and has helped them to win promotion back into the Premier League.

Reports claimed last month that Farke was looking into a second-straight loan deal for Skipp, but it remains unclear what Spurs’ stance on the Englishman is.

Sacked manager Jose Mourinho spoke highly of Skipp and plenty of fans would want to see him in their own starting line up next season.

Quoted by Mirror, Farke said of Skipp ahead of tonight’s Championship clash against 2nd-place Watford:

“Oliver Skipp was also a key man in our success and played a major role.

“We were grateful and thankful he was allowed to help us. But we fully accept he is a Tottenham player and it is not in our hands what happens with his future.

“We will see. Our talks with them are always good. We have a great relationship with them.”

Mourinho was sacked by Spurs yesterday. It came immediately after news of Spurs and 11 others committing themselves to a European Super League but reports claim that the two aren’t linked.

“I don’t think it (Mourinho’s sacking) makes a major impact,” Farke continued.

“The discussions were between the two clubs and it was not just like I had a four-hour telephone call with Jose about Oliver and he said: ‘OK I send him out on loan’.

“It is more like a club decision.”

Skipp has been a real asset for Norwich City this season and if Farke can bring him back for another, it’d be a huge plus going into their Premier League campaign.

But it’s likely that whoever the next Spurs manager is will take a good look at Skipp over the summer months and decide on his future then, so Norwich City might have to wait a while to know where they stand.