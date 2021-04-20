Oldham Athletic boss Keith Curle is more focused on winning their remaining games than his own contractual situation, as per a report by the Oldham Times.

The ex-Mansfield Town, Carlisle United and Northampton Town boss took over Oldham Athletic in March.

However, he only penned a short-term deal at Boundary Park until the end of the season and is out of contract this summer.

Curle, who is 57 years old, appears relaxed about his on his own future with the North West side right now.

Read: Ex-Oldham Athletic player finds new club

He has said: “Every club I go to I want to win games and my personal situation is not at the forefront of my thinking. It’s a case of me winning the game for the football club I represent and the more games you win the more sought after and more desirable your appointment could be.

“I want to create a winning mentality which means I want to win every game I play. Where does an upward curve start? It’s usually the next game after a defeat.”

He added: “We want to finish the season on an upward curve and then maintain progression.”

Read: Former Oldham Athletic boss joins Stoke City

Curle was sacked by Northampton Town in February after a poor run of results, despite guiding the Cobblers to promotion to League One last season.

His first managerial role came at Mansfield Town and he was player-manager with the Stags for a couple of seasons, winning 37.5% of matches there.

Curle had a decent innings at Carlisle United from 2014 to 2018 and that was his longest stint at a Football League club having also been with the likes of Chester City, Torquay United and Notts County in the past .

Will Curle stay at Oldham?