Kevin Harper ‘expressed’ an interest in returning to Portsmouth as their academy manager, as detailed in a report by The News.

However, Portsmouth have handed the role to Greg Miller instead.

Harper, who is 45 years old, played for the League One side from 2000 to 2005, as well as other spells with the likes of Derby County and Stoke City.

The Scotsman has since delved into the coaching world but may have to wait until another time to return to Fratton Park.

Harper started his playing career at Hibernian before Derby County lured him to England. He spent two years playing for the Rams before switching to Portsmouth.

The ex-winger then spent five years with Pompey and made 128 appearances for them in all competitions, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2003.

Harper moved to Stoke City in 2005 following loan spells at Norwich City and Leicester City and played 30 times for the Potters before stints at Carlisle United, Walsall and Dunfermline Athletic.

He got his first coaching role at Airdrie in 2015 and later became the manager of Albion Rovers.

Harper spent just under two years in charge of the Scottish League Two side before parting company with them last year.

He has been interested in returning to Portsmouth recently but a move back to Fratton Park is not happening right now.