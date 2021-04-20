Blackburn Rovers have taken in Rochdale midfielder Luke Nock on trial.

Nock, 18, featured for Blackburn Rovers’ U18 side in their last outing Derby County over the weekend. Rovers won the game, with Nock featuring in the starting 11.

He’s set to leave Rochdale in the summer having signed a two-year scholarship back in 2019 with the League One club seemingly uninterested in extending his deal.

They currently sit in 22nd-place of the League One table, picking themselves up off the bottom spot after back-to-back wins.

Nock was Rochdale U18’s captain when they won the Youth Alliance Cup Northern Area earlier this month.

He’s a name that Rovers fans won’t have heard before but he arrives at the club with good pedigree for a youngster, and fans will keep an ear to the ground for any developments on his situation at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side picked up their first win in seven last time out, winning 2-1 at home to Derby County. Goals from Sam Gallagher and Harvey Elliott secured the win, with Rovers finding themselves in 15th-place of the Championship table.

It’s been a disappointing season from Rovers. They’re seemingly starting to go backwards under Mowbray who’s been in charge for over four years now, but could well be facing the exit this summer.

Who Blackburn might bring in – should they decide to part way with Mowbray – remains a mystery. Fans though have been calling for change throughout the season and this summer looks to be the perfect time to make that change.

Up next for Rovers is a trip to Sheffield Wednesday tonight.