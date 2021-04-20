Swindon Town’s Jack Payne is a wanted man going into this summer.

The likes of MK Dons, Doncaster Rovers and Portsmouth are all interested in snapping him up at the end of the season, according to a report by Football League World.

Payne, who is 25 years old, has also been linked with Championship side Barnsley recently, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (11.04.21, pg. 67).

He could leave Swindon Town this summer with the Robins poised to be relegated to League Two.

Payne has been a shining light in a struggling Swindon side this season. He has made 41 appearances in all competitions this term, chipping in with four goals and six assists.

He started his career at Southend United before Huddersfield Town signed him in 2016. He was part of the Terriers side promoted to the Premier League under David Wagner in his first season at the club.

The attacking midfielder then had loan spells at Oxford United, Blackburn Rovers and Bradford City before joining Lincoln City on a permanent basis.

Payne managed two goals in 30 games for the Imps before switching to Swindon last summer.

He is being eyed by a variety of Football League clubs now and it will be interesting to see if any of Barnsley, Portsmouth, Doncaster Rovers or MK Dons make a swoop for him over the coming months.

