Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has spoken to Football Insider about Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles, urging Leeds United to compete to sign the Englishman who is also a target of Brighton & Hove Albion’s.

Styles is not short of suitors going into the summer transfer window. Football League World reported earlier in the month that all of Leeds United, Norwich City and Southampton were interested in the midfielder, with sources telling The72 soon after that Brighton were in the running.

The72 also learned that any team looking to pry Styles away from Oakwell will have to cough up £8million. But Campbell has commented on the potential transfer, and has urged Marcelo Bielsa’s side to recruit the Barnsley man this summer:

I have watched Styles a number of times over the past couple of seasons and he is a decent player. It is his potential which is drawing Leeds in. If they can get him in, let him develop while learning Bielsa’s system it could be a smart piece of business. He is contributing with both goals and assists in the Championship and that will appeal to Leeds. It could be a smart signing I think.

Leeds seem like strong candidates to bring in Styles this summer – Norwich City and Southampton’s names haven’t been mentioned since, but Brighton could become equally strong candidates once they secure their Premier League status.

As for Barnsley, they could yet slip up in their bid for an unlikely promotion into the Premier League. Valerien Ismael’s side have lost two of their last five after going on a 12-game unbeaten run.

Up next for them is a trip to Huddersfield Town – a must-win for both sides as they aim for security at either end of the Championship table.