Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has played down links to Swindon Town’s Scott Twine, as per a report by Peterborough Today.

The Posh chief has poured cold water on speculation linking the League One promotion hopefuls with a move for the highly-rated attacking midfielder.

Twine, who is 21 years old, is a man in-demand going into this summer and was on the radar of Luton Town, QPR and Brentford in January, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Luton. Keen on Scott Twine at Swindon. So are Reading Brentford QPR and Bournemouth. Swindon planning to hold on to him if possible. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 17, 2021

He is out of contract at Swindon Town at the end of the season and could move on to pastures new with the Robins poised to slip into League Two.

Peterborough’s Fry has seemingly ruled them out of the race to sign him at the moment: “We haven’t had a meeting about next season yet. That will take place when we know what division we are playing in and we know what the budget will be. Twine’s name hasn’t been mentioned to me.”

Twine caught the eye on loan at Newport County in League Two earlier this season played 23 games for Michael Flynn’s men, chipping in with seven goals and five assists.



The Robins brought him back to the County Ground in January and he has since scored five goals this term for the Wiltshire club.

However, they are bottom of League One now and are poised to be relegated.

Twine has been linked with the likes of QPR, Brentford and Luton Town this summer, but Peterborough may be out for now.

