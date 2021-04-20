Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has seemingly ‘leaked’ a bit of transfer news ahead of his side’s home tie v Watford later today, with Burnley’s Ben Gibson set to sign following promotion.

A report from LancsLive details Gibson’s loan deal from Burnley – he joined at the start of the campaign with Norwich City having a promotion clause which, when promoted, they would seal the £8million permanent transfer.

The Canaries were promoted last weekend and still have four games of their season remaining. Farke and his newly-promoted side host 2nd-place Watford tonight but in his pre-match press conference, the German said plain and simply: “Ben Gibson will be with us next season,” as per Lancs Live.

It’s a move that works out for all parties. Gibson, 28, leaves with just one Premier League appearance to his name at Turf Moor having joined form Middlesbrough in 2018.

It was a torrid stint at Burnley, but in 27 Championship appearances for Norwich City he’s put his career back on track and played an integral part in the club’s storming promotion this season.

Tonight’s game holds much more importance for Watford who currently sit on 82 points – eight behind Norwich but six ahead of Swansea City in 3rd-place of the Championship table.

A win could mean that Watford could earn promotion in their next outing after tonight, but Farke will be gunning to claim the Championship crown.

His side have been worthy winners throughout, but tonight’s test Watford will be one of their toughest assignments of the season.