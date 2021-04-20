Luton Town are weighing up a free summer move for Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell, who was a January target of Millwall’s.

Campbell, 22, is out of contract at Motherwell in the summer. He’s been at the club for five years since graduating through the youth ranks, making over 150 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Now though, Daily Record report that Luton Town manager Nathan Jones is very keen on the Scot, and is working hard to bring him to Kenilworth Road in time for next season having ‘sent representatives’ to watch over his performances of late.

The Hatters face competitions from Aberdeen and Hibernian who are also interested in Campbell, and Daily Record mention Millwall’s name too.

Gary Rowett’s side were closely linked back in January. Football Insider outed them as one of several Championship clubs looking at Campbell, who’s scored four goals in 31 Scottish Premiership games this season.

Luton have endured a fairly up and down season under Jones but on the whole, they’ve performed well above expectation.

Back-to-back wins sees them currently sitting in 13th-place of the Championship table. They’re just about mathematically safe from the drop with a 17-point gap over Rotherham United, and a 15-point gap to the top-six.

A good summer of business could well close the gap between Luton and the play-off places and Campbell would no doubt be a shrewd signing.

There’s plenty of competition though – Campbell remains a young player but five-years at Motherwell gives him some good experience. It’ll be interesting to see who lands him, if anyone in England.