Speaking to Teesside Live ahead of the midweek clash between Middlesbrough and Rotherham United, manager Neil Warnock revealed he is hoping to give Sol Brynn a game before the end of the season.

Marcus Bettinelli had been the Middlesbrough number one this season. He had played every single minute of every game since the start of the campaign but lost out to Jordan Archer for the visit of Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

The Fulham loanee looks to have fallen out of favour with Warnock after a string of less than convincing performances and Archer was given the opportunity.

Middlesbrough ultimately lost 2-1 on the day although Archer could not do much about the visitors’ goals. A wonder strike from Rob Dickie and an unmarked back-post header from Lee Wallace separating the sides.

They face Rotherham United on Wednesday evening and when asked who would play between the sticks, Warnock revealed precisely who.

“Jordan will play the next game,” he confirmed.

“I said I wanted Jordan to play a couple of games when there was nothing left at stake.”

But he went on to say that he will attempt to give youngster Sol Brynn an opportunity in the club’s next four games. With nothing to lose nor gain in terms of the overall standings of the league, there has been calls from many supporters to ‘play the kids’ and those on the peripheries of the squad.

“And then depending on what’s what,” he continued, “we’ve still got Sol as well that needs a game.

“We’ll just play that by ear,” he said.

Although Archer has been the back-up to Bettinelli throughout, Brynn has been an unused substitute on four occasions this season. He has been on the bench twice in the Championship, once in the FA Cup, and once in the Carabao Cup.