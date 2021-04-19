According to an exclusive report by Football League World, Sheffield Wednesday defender Osaze Urhoghide has received pre-contract offers from Club Brugge and Sporting Lisbon.

Previous reports stated that the Sheffield Wednesday man would not entertain offers from overseas and so their bids could well be in vain. But now with concrete offers on the table, the defender’s head could be turned.

Club Brugge and Sporting Lisbon could be playing in the Champions League next season. Both clubs are leading their divisions in Belgium and Portugal respectively and are looking to solidify their dominance with a few summer acquisitions, identifying Urhoghide as a potential new signing.

Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Watford had all reportedly been keen to snap up the 20-year-old on a free transfer this summer. His current contract at Hillborough comes to an end in June and he is likely to move on with relegation to League One a real possibility for the Owls.

If any of the previous reports are to be believed Urhoghide could reject the proposed moves to the continent in the hope of secure a deal with a side in the Premier League. Leeds and Palace will be there again next season, whereas Watford are closing in on a return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The centre-back, who can also be deployed as a full-back, has played 15 times in all competitions for Sheffield Wednesday this season. He broke into the first-team in the 2019-20 campaign having signed from AFC Wimbledon that previous summer.