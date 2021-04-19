According to Sports Mole, Middlesbrough winger Marvin Johnson is ‘pushing for inclusion in the backline’ against Rotherham United.

Having started the season as first-choice out wide for Middlesbrough, Johnson has been used sporadically of late. Manager Neil Warnock said that the winger should feel ‘unlucky’ for his lack of involvement recently, but Sports Mole predict he could return in midweek.

The loan arrivals of Neeskens Kebano and Yannick Bolasie from Fulham and Everton respectively and the permanent signing of free agent Nathaniel Mendez-Laing midway through the campaign saw Johnson plunge further down the pecking order.

Johnson can also play as a left-back or as a left-wing back and given Middlesbrough’s poor form of late Warnock could ring the changes when they take on relegation threatened Rotherham United at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Marc Bola has made the position his own this season, but Johnson could be given an opportunity to impress, particularly given his contract situation.

His current deal is set to come to an end in June where he will become a free agent. Warnock had previously hinted that he was in his plans going forwards also there have been no reports suggesting he has been offered a new deal or whether he will between now and the end of the season.

Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher, Mendez-Laing and Jordan Archer are all also out of contract, whereas Premier League loanees Bolasie, Kebano and goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli will return to their parent clubs Everton and Fulham respectively.