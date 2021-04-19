Speaking to Teesside Live after Middlesbrough lost to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon, manager Neil Warnock singled out Yannick Bolasie and Neeskens Kebano for praise.

The loan duo arrived at Middlesbrough in January from Premier League sides Everton and Fulham respectively. The pair have managed three goals and five assists between them and have impressed in their relatively short time at the club so far.

It is evident Middlesbrough have an eye on next season already. With their play-off hopes decimated in recent weeks performances have suffered.

Warnock has admitted he has been ‘disappointed’ with a few aspects of the team and spoke out about needing certain players to ‘get out’ this summer.

Despite this Kebano and Bolasie were mentioned positively for their performances against QPR by the veteran boss. Although he did say that the Everton man could have had a hat-trick.

“Yannick and Kebano did alright today,” he said.

“Yannick should have scored two or three. Other than that I am disappointed with two or three things at the club.

“But that’s why it’s a good job I am the manager.”

Bolasie did get Middlesbrough’s only goal of the afternoon in the 2-1 defeat, with Kebano providing the assist. The latter picked up the ball and drove out towards the wing, beating the opposition defender in the process. He clipped a pin-point cross into the box where Bolasie was waiting to head home from the penalty spot into the top corner.

Middlesbrough will have a decision to make on the pair, as well as goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, with all three set to return to their parent clubs at the end of the campaign.

Bettinelli and Bolasie are set to become free agents as their contracts will come to their conclusion in June. Middlesbrough could take a punt on both players although there will be a lot of factors to consider first. Warnock did state that they are looking into the possibility of signing Bolasie and Kebano although there have been no updates since.