Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed defender Darragh Lenihan could make a return to action against Sheffield Wednesday.

Rovers travel to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night as they look to build on Friday’s victory over Derby County.

A Blackburn win could see them rise to 14th place, potentially relegating Wednesday if Derby beat Preston North End.

Absent from Blackburn’s win over the Rams was defender Darragh Lenihan. The club captain was left out of the squad for the first time since February due to a groin problem.

The centre-back has been a mainstay in Tony Mowbray’s starting 11 this season, missing just five Championship games all season. Lenihan has featured 40 times across all competitions, providing one assist.

Now, Mowbray has provided an update on the Republic of Ireland international defender’s injury problem.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, the Rovers boss has said Lenihan will train before a decision is made as to whether or not he will travel to Hillsborough. Here’s what he had to say:

“Lenihan has been injured but will train today.

“If he finishes training, comes through okay and tells he’s fine then he’ll be travelling with us.”

In Lenihan’s absence, Blackburn fielded loan duo Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jarrad Branthwaite at centre-back against Derby.

Should Lenihan miss out again, the two are likely to feature in the heart of defence again. If the Irishman returns, it will be interesting to see who of Harwood-Bellis and Branthwaite maintains their spot in the starting 11.