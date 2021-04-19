Speaking on the All In Yellow Podcast (quotes via the Eastern Daily Press), Norwich City loan star Oliver Skipp has revealed his desire for consistent first-team football.

The midfield starlet has been a big hit with Norwich City since joining on loan last summer.

Skipp has successfully nailed down a spot in Daniel Farke’s starting 11, becoming one of the Canaries’ key players in their battle to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

The campaign with Norwich has given Skipp his first taste of consistent senior football. He has played 23 times for parent club Spurs, but this season has seen the 20-year-old play week in week out at a first-team level.

The Tottenham academy graduate has played in every Championship game for Norwich City. In his 44 games in yellow and green, Skipp has chipped in with one goal and two assists.

Now, the youngster has opened up on his immediate future with Spurs.

Speaking on Norwich’s All In Yellow Podcast, Skipp has said he will hold talks over his situation during pre-season. He added that he wants to “carry on the momentum” of playing senior football week in, week out. Here’s what he had to say:

“Obviously I have to go back to Tottenham and then during pre-season, I’ll have to see what happens and talk to the relevant people at Spurs.

“But I feel as if I definitely want to carry on the momentum of playing regular football, so I’ll have to see whether that happens.

“But nothing concrete at the moment. I’m just focusing on finishing this season and then I’ll see what happens when I get back.”

Skipp is highly rated by those at Spurs and looks set for a big future with the club.

Jose Mourinho, who has now been sacked, was a big admirer of the young midfielder during his time with the North London club. With the Portuguese manager now gone, it will be interesting to see how Skipp’s situation pans out this summer.