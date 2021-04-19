According to a report from the Sunday Mirror, Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is attracting interest from Championship promotion hopefuls Watford.

Xisco Munoz’s side are closing in on an immediate return to the Premier League. The Hornets sit in 2nd place with four games remaining, six points ahead of Swansea City.

38-year-old Ben Foster started the season as Watford’s number one choice. However, German shot-stopper Daniel Bachmann broke into the starting 11 midway through the campaign and has held the spot since.

Now, it has been claimed that Watford are eyeing up a long-term replacement for the experienced Foster.

As per the Sunday Mirror, the Vicarage Road outfit are keen on Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow. Rated at £6m by the Magpies, Darlow has fallen down the pecking order after Martin Dubravka returned from injury.

Prior to Dubravka’s return, the former Nottingham Forest man had thoroughly impressed in between the sticks.

Across all competitions, Darlow has played 26 times this season, keeping four clean sheets. Despite the low number of clean sheets, the 30-year-old was one of Steve Bruce’s most important players during his time in the starting 11.

With Dubravka back in the starting 11 and loaned out Freddie Woodman continuing to develop impressively, it will be interesting to see how Darlow’s situation at Newcastle pans out this summer.

The Northampton-born ace is vastly experienced at Premier League and Championship level. As well as Newcastle, Darlow has also played for Nottingham Forest, Walsall (loan) and Newport County (loan) along the way.