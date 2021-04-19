As per a report from Yorkshire Live, Sheffield Wednesday are not interested in Swindon Town defender Akin Odimayo amid claims a host of Championship clubs are pursuing the 21-year-old.

Odimayo has impressed for the Robins over the course of the 2020/21 campaign despite their struggles.

Following John Sheridan’s departure, Swindon Town currently occupy 24th spot, seven points away from safety. In the event of relegation, the club could see some of their prized assets, including Odimayo, depart for pastures anew.

The former Reading starlet has been attracting attention from the second tier in recent weeks. Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Stoke City and Preston North End have all been said keen on the young defender.

Now, the Owls’ stance over a potential swoop for Odimayo has been revealed.

As per Yorkshire Live, Wednesday are not looking to swoop in for the 21-year-old this summer. Swindon hold the option to extend his contract by a further year, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

With Wednesday not pursuing a deal, it will be interesting to see who, if anyone, looks to bring Odimayo in this summer.

Odimayo has played at centre-back and right-back for the League One side this season, performing well despite their poor season.

Across all competitions, he has appeared 33 times this season, laying on two assists in the process.

Prior to this season, the defender had spent most of his time playing for Reading’s U23s. He featured 36 times for their second-string side and played once for the senior side, also spending time on loan with Waterford.