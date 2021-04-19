Millwall host Bournemouth in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Millwall welcome an in-form Bournemouth side on Wednesday, with the Cherries looking to confirm their spot in the top-six.

Millwall are priced at 3.80 for the home win, the draw at 3.40 and a Bournemouth away win comes in at 2.02 on LV Bet.

Click here or all your casino games and fun!

Millwall preview

Gary Rowett saw his side’s play-off hopes dwindle to an all but mathematical end after their draw at Brentford last weekend – their 17th draw in the Championship this season which is a league-high.

Interestingly, Rowett hasn’t beaten Bournemouth as a manager in four attempts (one draw and three defeats), with Millwall having not beaten a top-six side all season (seven draws and three defeats).

What’s more is that the Lions have totalled three less points at The Den than they have on the road this season, with eight of their last ten home fixtures seeing just the one goal, or ending as a goalless draw.

Millwall tip #1 – Game to finish as draw + under 2.5 goals in the game (4.0)

Millwall tip #2 – Both teams to score in the game (1.88)

Bournemouth preview

Jonathan Woodgate’s side sit in 5th-place of the Championship table after their weekend win against newly-promoted Norwich City.

The Cherries can confirm their play-off spot with a win over Millwall, depending on other results as well, and they go to The Den on the back of five unbeaten away trips (four wins and one draw), with two of those seeing Bournemouth’s opponents score the first goal.

Six of Bournemouth’s last eight away games have featured over 2.5 goals in the match combined, with both teams scoring in five of those eight – games at The Den this season have averaged 1.8 goals per game though.

Bournemouth tip #1 – Over 2.5 goals in the game combined (2.12.)

Bournemouth tip #2 – Bournemouth to win the game + over 1.5 goals in the game combined (2.6)

If the football isn’t enough, sports fans have the reintroduction of the Portuguese Grand Prix on May 2nd – head here for all the latest news, debate and more in the world of F1!

Lewis Hamilton is favourite to win the Grand Prix at 1.40, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen coming in at 5.0.