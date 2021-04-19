Middlesbrough’s Yannick Bolasie has delivered his thoughts on today’s news of a European Super League forming.

This morning, reports confirmed that 12 teams have become the founding members of a new European Super League, including the Premier League’s ‘big six’.

It’s sparked debate and controversy right throughout the footballing and political world, but Middlesbrough winger Bolasie has given a poignant summary of the plans:

I was a fan before I played football, I’m a fan now and will be after I finish playing…it’s not about me or anyone else it’s about the millions of fans who follow there teams week in week out regardless of success/riches..funny how it starts getting more level & man jump🚢 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) April 19, 2021

The ‘big six’ includes Arsenal Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, with AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid all following suit – there’s three more spots for ‘founding members’.

Among Football League fans though, and among fans of clubs not selected for the Super League, much of the chat is about how their own league will be effected.

The big six face expulsion from the Premier League – does that mean that six teams from the Championship step up into the Premier League? If so, when? And then what happens with League One and League Two?

A lot of questions remain unanswered. But fans are fearing the worst for their football club as this move will have a profound effect on the global footballing community, and Bolasie sums that up perfectly.

The 31-year-old scored in the 2-1 defeat v QPR at the weekend and has proved a shrewd signing from Neil Warnock, whose side currently sit in 11th-place of the Championship table – now 14 points outside the top-six.

Up next for them is a trip to Rotherham United this week.