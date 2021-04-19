Speaking on Twitter, QPR striker Charlie Austin has labelled the European Super League plans a “shambles”, calling for the six Premier League clubs involved to be docked points and relegated.

The announcement of plans for a new European Super League have caused shockwaves across the football world.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Spurs have all announced plans to form a new competition. Other ‘founding members’ include FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

The concept has been met with criticism across football. FIFA, UEFA, the Premier League and football associations across Europe have lambasted the plans, as have fans at all levels.

Another to voice his dismay at the concept of the ESL is QPR’s loaned in striker Charlie Austin.

“Football as we know it in this country is going to be smashed to pieces!

“These 6 clubs are a shambles and just proves this game is all about money to them! Void the league cup final Sunday!! Dock them all points and relegate them!

“No longer the working man’s game!!!!!”

It awaits to be seen how the situation pans out in the run-up to the 2021/22 campaign. The clubs involved would hope to compete in the ESL alongside their domestic leagues and aim to start the competition in August.

However, FIFA and the relevant football confederations would look to ban the clubs involved from featuring in domestic, European and world football. This could include stopping players involved play in international competitions for their countries.