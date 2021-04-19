Chris Powell and Ryan Mason are in line to take over Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season, as per a report by The Telegraph.

Jose Mourinho is poised to be sacked by Tottenham Hotspur today.

Powell, who is 50 years old, joined Spurs in August as their Head of Coaching for their academy having previously worked as the assistant manager to Alan Pardew at ADO Den Haag last season.

His last managerial job was in the Football League with Southend United but he was sacked in March 2019. He has since also worked with the England national team and Derby County in coaching positions.

Powell managed Charlton Athletic from 2011 to 2014 and guided them to the League One title in his first full campaign at the helm at the Valley. He then went onto have a spell at Huddersfield Town for just over a year in the Championship.

Ryan Mason is expected to join him in managing Tottenham Hotspur until the summer. He played 70 games for the London club as a player before leaving for Hull City in 2016.

He was also loaned out to the likes of Doncaster Rovers, Millwall and Swindon Town during his time with Spurs.

However, the ex-England midfielder’s career was cut short after a head injury and he has now delved into the coaching world.

Mason returned to Tottenham in April 2018 and is now in line for an opportunity to manage their first-team alongside Powell.