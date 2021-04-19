The day has finally dawned where a European Super League is no longer an idea on a whiteboard, but rather a nightmare within a nightmare.

This morning, football fans from across the globe have woken up to the news that the European Super League has its 12 founding members – they include the Premier League’s big six in Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, with AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid joining, who have now officially left the European Club Association.

Plans are to have 15 founding members to begin the league which will house 20 teams – the remaining five spots will change annually, and are up for grabs depending on how the league formats their eventual ‘qualifying mechanism’.

European Super League… what happens next? 🤔@skysports_bryan runs through the joint-statement from the 12 founder clubs and what it means this season and next…. pic.twitter.com/fxltUnQVOS — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 19, 2021

It’s rare that football fans, politicians and even the pantomime villains of football governance come together with a shared grievance like they have done this morning. Supporters of most every club in England have taken to Twitter to share what are largely negative reviews of the move, with Boris Johnson, the FA, UEFA and the Premier League all condemning the move.

We’ve all heard talks of a ‘European Super League’ in the past and at one time, it might have even sounded like an attractive proposal. But coming at the time it has done; in the midst of a pandemic and with football clubs in every corner of the globe struggling to make ends meet, it’s clearly stated the big six’s, and those other founding members’ money lust, not to add the fact that the founding members have a £3billion sharing pot waiting for them, to ‘offset the impac’ of the pandemic.

The formation of the Super League comes at a time when the global pandemic has accelerated the instability in the existing European economic model. Further, for a number of years, the clubs have had the objective of improving the quality and intensity of existing European competitions throughout each season – Sky Sports’ Bryan Swanson quoting a statement regarding the European Super League.

Important to note is that a host of the European Super League’s founding members are American owned. Both Liverpool and Manchester United are American owned, and this move mirrors brands like the NFL and the NBA in its centralisation towards revenue, branding, global viewership, and having the big teams play each other constantly and with no threat of relegation.

Forgotten in all of this though is the Football League. But as catastrophic as this decision seems to be, the Football League could yet prosper with it.

🗣️ "We now have a civil war in football"@SkyKaveh runs through just why the European Super League has become an option pic.twitter.com/s7xyAlUVzB — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 19, 2021

The big six clubs are bound to lose native supporters. They’ll gain a more global audience, which is what the move is all about, but at what cost? Those who’ve grown up supporting their local team and often doing so on a budget; where will their footballing allowance be going now?

Beyond the 14 Premier League teams who won’t be founding member of the European Super League, there’s 72 teams in the Football League for whom participating in the European Super League seems a physical impossibility. They don’t have the money to compete as it is and even if there is a ‘qualifying mechanism’ that allows the little teams to ‘have a go’ at the Super League, it’ll still be aimed at those who can bring the most revenue.

Should plans go ahead soon, it’ll bring about a mass restructuring of the Football League. If six teams leave the Premier League, will six teams have to come up from the Championship? Then will six teams have to come from League One? The implications carry on much deeper into the Football League Pyramid and into international football tournaments too.

But can that be a good thing?

The EFL has become a controversial brand over time but they could earn themselves some brownie points by playing the good guys here. As a footballing body, they’ll likely have an opinion on the Super League which conveys that of most fans, and if all the sponsorship and broadcasting money in football is to trickle up into the Super League then what are they left with? The money of loyal, die hard, and now enraged fans.

Power to the People

A mass shift in football ownership could be on the horizon. Fans won’t want to see their club franchised off into the Super League like the big six have and so fan-owned clubs might come back into fashion – or even fan-owned leagues in which revenue is regulated as to keep ticket prices low and the integrity of the game present, and to let clubs build economic stability which stretches outside of the club itself.

As per the words of Kaveh Solhekol on Sky Sports this morning, football is heading into the midst of a ‘civil war’. It’s the Super League against the rest of the world but as sad a day as this is for football, it might just be the catalyst towards a much brighter, more sustainable and long-lasting future for football and its loyal lovers.