Sunderland fans have reacted to news of a European Super League.

The Premier League’s ‘big six’ have all agreed to join a breakaway, European Super League, with plans to start the league as soon as possible.

The likes of Liverpool and Manchester United will be joined by six other teams from across Europe, with an additional three teams likely to be added before the start of the competition.

Those Premier League teams opting to join face expulsion from the Premier League and so there could yet be a vast restructuring of the English Football League.

Sunderland fans like many others have been discussing what will happen in terms of relegation, promotion, and filling up paces in the Premier League.

If the European Super League can get going by the summer or even the end of this season, it could bring about changes much sooner than most think.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about the news:

I for one welcome #safc promotion to the Championship 😎 #europeansuperleague — John (@returnoflemack) April 19, 2021

Be the most Sunderland thing ever that this Super League goes ahead meaning the top 6 in the Championship and League One get promoted and we go and finish 7th #safc — Parker (@Parkersafc) April 19, 2021

If you don't think this ends with six teams being expelled, six being promoted from the Championship, six being promoted from League One and #SAFC finishing seventh, you simply have not been paying attention. — Michael Potts (@MichaelPotts73) April 19, 2021

So if the top 6 from the premier league are away to the new European super league does this mean the top 6 from all other leagues get promoted to make up the numbers ? 🤞🏻😂 #SAFC — Scott Pinder (@scottpinder97) April 19, 2021

Sunderland, Leeds & Newcastle get higher TV audiences than Chelsea and Spurs according to Sky Sports. #SAFC have also won the League title more times than Chelsea and as many times as City. Villa and Everton more than us all. So what’s the criteria for the Euro Super League? — Councillor Gavin Callaghan (@CllrCallaghan) April 19, 2021