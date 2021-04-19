Middlesbrough have waved goodbye to their play-off hopes for another campaign, but manager Neil warnock will undoubtedly be targetting a place in the Championship top six next season.

With Jonathan Woodgate at the helm last season, Middlesbrough were sleepwalking to League One. They were dangerously yo-yoing in and out of the bottom three week after week and the hierarchy replaced Woodgate with Warnock with eight games left to play.

The experience boss guided his new side to four wins out of the eight and retained their Championship status for another season.

This time around he has transformed them into play-off candidates. However, in recent weeks any hope of achieving such a feat have all but diminished. Four defeats and a draw in their last five games has seen them slip from just outside the top six to 11th in a matter of weeks.

The task of achieving promotion may be looking daunting for Warnock, but what he has managed to do in just less than a year with Middlesbrough should not be discredited as anything less than a huge achievement.

If he can turn Middlesbrough from relegation candidates to challenging for the top six in just 10 months, if he has another season under his belt who knows where he could take them.

If Boro are to challenge for a place at the top of the table next time around they will need new recruits in the up and coming transfer window. Five first-team players are out of contract this summer and three loan players will return to their parent clubs.

Warnock has already identified the need for a number of strikers, two wingers and a goalkeeper. But they could need even more of a revamp than first thought.

The boss has labelled this his ‘biggest challenge’ in his illustrious career and that may be so. But he’s been there and done it before countless times and so if one man can take the club forwards, it’s Neil Warnock.